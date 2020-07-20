Joe Quesada's Disney Plus talk show moves to Marvel's YouTube channel

Joe Quesada's long-expected Disney Plus interview show has a new release date - and a new home.

Originally announced in July 2019 as one of Disney Plus's launch shows for a November 2019 debut, Marvel's Storyboards is now scheduled to debut Thursday, July 23 as a show on Marvel Entertainment's YouTube channel. Originally intended to have a 12-episode first season in its Disney Plus iteration, this transition has led Marvel to split the series into two six-episode seasons (similar to DC Universe's Harley Quinn and Netflix's Castlevania).

Marvel did not give a reason for the changes.

Marvel's Storyboards is series of 10- to 15-minute shows with Quesada, Marvel Entertainment's executive vice president/creative director, interviewing celebrities from different mediums while in unique places similar to Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

Guests for the first season include writer Margaret Stohl (known for her run on Captain Marvel), Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman, and more. Here's the schedule of episodes as they'll premiere on Marvel's YouTube channel:

Thursday, July 23: Episode 1 feat. Hugh Jackman

Thursday, July 30: Episode 2 feat. Natalia Cordova-Buckley

Thursday, August 6: Episode 3 feat. Christian Borle

Thursday, August 13: Episode 4 feat. Johnny Weir

Thursday, August 20: Episode 5 feat. Margaret Stohl

Thursday, August 27: Episode 6 feat. Robert Lopez

"Each episode, which spans 10-15 minutes, of Marvel's Storyboards will also dive into each visionary's relationship with Marvel as well as a personal account of how they overcame a personal or professional hurdle," reads Marvel's description of the show.

The second season is scheduled to air sometime later in 2020, according to Marvel.

Additional interview subjects previously announced were: actor/comedian Sasheer Zamata, actor Gillian Jacobs, mountaineer/corporate speaker Ed Viesturs, and Teen Vogue's executive editor Samhita Mukopadhyay.

Marvel's Storyboards is one of several projects that Marvel's New Media division produced for Disney Plus. The Hero Project debuted as one of the streaming service's launch shows, while Marvel's 616 is anticipated to debut later this year.