Joaquin Phoenix's first movie since Joker gets a new trailer

A24 has released the first trailer for C'mon C'mon, a heartfelt new movie starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Phoenix plays Johnny, a documentary filmmaker who's left to take care of his precocious but troubled young nephew, Jesse (Woody Norman). The pair form an unexpected bond after they embark on a cross-country road trip. Gaby Hoffmann, Scoot McNairy, and Jaboukie Young-White also star.

The trailer predominantly features Phoenix and Norman's characters – Johnny is reading aloud to Jesse, his voice soundtracking a montage of the two together. "You're crying!" Jesse exclaims as Johnny reaches the end of the passage. "No, I'm not," Johnny protests. We might end up crying, though – A24 describes this as director Mike Mills' "most soulful movie yet."

The movie had its premiere at Telluride Film Festival earlier this month, but it doesn't have a theatrical release date yet. Directed by Mills, the filmmaker previously helmed 20th Century Women starring Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig, and Elle Fanning. He's also directed music videos for artists like The National, Yoko Ono, and Pulp.

This is Phoenix's first big-screen role since his critically acclaimed performance as Arthur Fleck in 2019's Joker – the movie received 11 Oscar nominations, including a Best Actor win for Phoenix. This isn't his only upcoming A24 project, either – he's also set to star in Disappointment Blvd., the next movie from Hereditary director Ari Aster.