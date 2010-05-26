Jesse Eisenberg to star in 30 Minutes Or Less

Zombieland star Jesse Eisenberg is set to re-team with director Ruben Fleischer for new action comedy 30 Minutes Or Less .

After blowing us away with two of 2009’s best films – Zombieland and Adventureland – everybody's new favourite geek plans on working with Fleischer again as a pizza delivery man coerced into crime in 30 Minutes .

His “loser” delivery bloke is forced by Danny McBride’s and Nick Swardson’s wannabe criminals into a bank heist that will take – yup – round about half of the clock.

An August 2011 release date has been set, while shooting is to commence this July.

Eisenberg will next be seen in David Fincher’s The Social Network , which looks into the origins of Facebook and is out here on 15 October.

Source: [ Variety ]

Think Eisenberg + Fleischer is a recipe for success?