Jamie Foxx teases Spider-Man 3 role in now-deleted Instagram post

Jamie Foxx has teased his new Spider-Man role in a now-deleted Instagram post. This comes after The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the actor had entered final discussions to reprise the role of Electro – first seen in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – in the upcoming Spider-Man 3, Tom Holland’s third film as Peter Parker.

Foxx shared an image of three figures dressed in Spider-Man suits, facing what appears to be an electrical storm above a city skyline, with the caption: “Tell Spidey let’s run it back!... super excited to [be] part of the new marvel Spider-Man new installment… can’t wait for y’all to check the new one. And I won’t be blue in this one!! But a thousand percent badass!!! #swipeleft”. The post was quickly deleted, but the internet never forgets.

Foxx posted this on his Insta pic.twitter.com/ngaCQ0t7IsOctober 2, 2020

The actor first played Electro in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which starred Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker, which makes this new casting all the stranger. However, Foxx claims he “won’t be blue in this one”, suggesting a different incarnation of the character in the new Holland-fronted, MCU-linked franchise.

This latest development, plus the image of the three identically-dressed figures in Foxx’s Instagram post, has everyone wondering if there’s some sort of multiverse scenario on the cards at Marvel. This theory is also supported by J.K. Simmons’ cameo as J.Jonah Jameson in the post-credits scene of last year’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. Simmons is known for originally playing the role in Toby Macguire’s Spider-Man trilogy in the early 2000s, but earlier this year revealed he’d already filmed another appearance as editor-in-chief of The Daily Bugle.

Due to Covid-19, Spider-Man 3’s release date has been pushed back to November 2021, but filming is now set to begin this autumn. In the meantime, be sure to check out the best superhero movies of all time.