James Bond producer provides update on search for the next 007

An MGM producer has provided an update on the search for the next James Bond.

Pamela Abdy told The Hollywood Reporter (H/T ComicBook.com) that things are still very much "wide open", perhaps indicating that there are no frontrunners and there has been no serious discussions with actors after Daniel Craig’s departure as 007.

In fact, post-No Time to Die’s wildly successful release, Abdy has only had "very early preliminary conversations with [producers] Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [Wilson], but we wanted Daniel to have his last hurrah."

Craig’s 00-agent very much went out on his own terms in No Time to Die, leaving the door wide open for a definitive reboot.

Despite talks not getting off the ground yet, that hasn’t stopped a handful of household names throwing their hat into the ring, either as Bond himself or as part of the franchise.

Dwayne Johnson has revealed to Esquire that he would love to "follow in the footsteps" of his grandfather Peter Maivia (who was a villain in You Only Live Twice) and "be the next Bond."

Similarly, Henry Cavill – long linked to 007, having also lost out to Daniel Craig for the part in Casino Royale – is "very keen" on being part of the franchise, but not necessarily as Bond.

Even filmmakers want a piece of Bond, with Edgar Wright saying he has a pitch for a Bond reboot, as does No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga.

Whatever MGM, Barbara Broccoli, and Michael Wilson land on, it’s clear they’ll have no shortage of suitors – even if the decision is seemingly still a long way off.

