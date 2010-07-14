Its Kind Of A Funny Story trailer

Share

Hangover star Zach Galifianakis is heading up a new dramedy entitled It’s Kind Of A Funny Story , and you can check out the new trailer below.



“Sometimes what it’s in your head isn’t as crazy as you think,” theorises the first look, giving us the impression that this might be a slightly less depressing version of Girl, Interrupted .

Galifianakis stars as Bobby, a mental patient who befriends new committee 16-year-old Craig (Keia Gilchrist). When Craig checks himself in for five days of mental spring cleaning, he also meets Noelle (Emma Roberts), and falls hook, line and sinker for her.

A different kind of role for Galifianakis, then, this trailer shows off his dramatic skills alongside his much-lauded comedy timing, while Gilchrist looks like one to keep an eye on.

Check out the trailer below...

It’s Kind Of A Funny Story has no UK release date yet.

