It looks like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been leaked by a Doritos advertising campaign

A leaked marketing campaign for Doritos appears to have confirmed the open secret that the next Call of Duty 2020 is indeed going to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War .

The name first surfaced back in May 2020 , but now the leaked images – which have yet to be verified, so we have no option but to take them with a pinch of salt for now – appear to confirm exactly what reputed Call of Duty leaker Okami said at that time.

As spotted by our pals at PC Gamer , website ModernWarzone alleges that the new images reportedly hail from a promotional campaign with Doritos.

BREAKING: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War logo leaked via Doritos promotional material (via @ModernWarzone) pic.twitter.com/B63bX4P3BjJuly 26, 2020

Not only do the images appear to confirm rumours that the next COD game will be called Cold War as suspected, but it also reveals the game's logo. There's also a hint at its release window, too, as the promotion runs from October 5 to October 31, 2020 – perhaps to coincide with Cold War's release?

Another recent leak for Call of Duty 2020 has potentially revealed the upcoming shooter's campaign mission list, multiplayer map playlist, and more , including details on how it might affect Call of Duty: Warzone .

The information derives from new datamined code from Activision's recently discovered Microsoft store listing for The Red Door , which many believe to be a secret Alpha build for the next Call of Duty game. The leak also revealed the full list of missions for the game's campaign.