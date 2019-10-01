It looks like a new Death Stranding trailer is in the works

With Death Stranding’s November 8 release date creeping ever closer, it seems Hideo Kojima is preparing another trailer for us all to scour through for clues.

The Metal Gear auteur took to Twitter to show off a photo from a video editing timeline, writing that he’s “editing before going on my next business trip”.

Editing before going on my next business trip and the structure is almost fixed. Now sending over to Sony legal for the legal check. Will work on to finish when I come back. I’m still in Japan btw. pic.twitter.com/wKIPr3yfW8October 1, 2019

How soon can we expect to see it? Well, without being privy to Kojima’s schedule, we can’t take a guess on how long that business trip will last. But with Death Stranding only 5 weeks away from melting our brains, it’s safe to say the wait isn’t going to be too long. Let’s hope those Sony legal checks don’t slow the process down…

It’s not the only piece of Death Stranding news that’s dropped onto Twitter today. Indie darlings Chvrches released a song that’ll be in the game itself, which makes sense, since they took a trip to Kojima Productions earlier this year. Kojima has confirmed that’ll be the “ending song of [the] game” , while we can confirm that it’s an absolute bop.

Thrilled to share some brand new music with you. Death Stranding is our latest track and will feature on the Death Stranding game, plus the Timefall album (Original Music from the world of Death Stranding) this autumn. Listen now: https://t.co/GJ0b73TKxm #DeathStranding #Timefall pic.twitter.com/V7cmBre26GOctober 1, 2019

There’s been a huge amount of new info on Death Stranding in recent months, from a look at what you’ll actually be doing in the game, such as getting Norman Reedus to chow down on some bugs, to a Death Stranding controller that can play the sound of a crying BB. Because nothing is too strange when it comes to Death Stranding.