Another The Walking Dead spinoff is coming with Maggie and Negan

AMC has greenlit yet another spinoff of The Walking Dead, this time centering on fan favorites Maggie and Negan.

According to Variety, the network has ordered six episodes of Isle of the Dead, which is expected to hit AMC and AMC Plus in 2023. It follows Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they struggle to survive in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan that has been long since cut off from the rest of North America. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.

This marks the fifth spinoff in the popular zombie franchise, which includes Fear the Walking Dead, the short-lived The Walking Dead: World Beyond, an upcoming untitled Daryl and Carol project, and the recently announced Tales of the Walking Dead which is set to premiere this year.

Cohan joined The Walking Dead in season 2 and was notably absent through seasons 9 and 10 due to a contract dispute. Morgan signed on as Negan in season 6 and made a name for himself in a famous scene that involved the killing of Maggie's husband Glenn. The 11th and final season sees the two team up as unlikely allies as they head for Meridian.

The Walking Dead's Eli Jorné will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner on the project. Cohan and Morgan will also executive produce alongside writer and producer Scott Gimple.

