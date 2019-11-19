Is PlayStation teasing a new Crash Bandicoot game for next year?

A PlayStation advertisement may have just teased the existence of a new Crash Bandicoot game.

Rumoured to be called 'Crash Bandicoot Worlds', it would be a sequel in the famed platforming franchise that's reported to be in development at Vicarious Visions and Toys for Bob.

The most compelling evidence for the game comes in the form of a strange mask seen following Coco in PlayStation's "It's Time to Play" commercial, spotted from the 0:11 mark onwards. While masks have been a mainstay of the Crash Bandicoot series since the 1996 original, this floating head is a completely fresh face that - as far as fans can tell - has never been seen before from the marsupial's esteemed history.

Nicholas Kole, character artist at Toys for Bob, also coyly acknowledged the mask's unexpected appearance when asked about it on Twitter, while the Spryo Reignited Trilogy studio itself accidentally leaked its own concept art for a new Crash Bandicoot game earlier this year, adding further momentum to the rumour mill.

In addition, another PlayStation advertisement - this time spotted across a number of buses in the UK - also appears to reveal a new and improved look for Crash, leading many to speculate that this is the character's upgraded model for his incoming follow-up.

Meanwhile, all of these clues corroborate with a newly reported rumour about a Crash game in the works, leaked by the same source who accurately revealed the existence of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled.

According to this source, Crash Bandicoot Worlds will apparently see the marsupial travel around Earth in a Mario 3D world-styled adventure, featuring new enemies, characters, and more. Activision, Crash Bandicoot's publisher, has said nothing, but the internet's rumblings seems to suggest a reveal for Crash Bandicoot Worlds is imminent, and a trailer at this year's Game Awards show in December seems likely, given that Nitro-Fueled debuted at the ceremony last year.

We'll let you know if and when we hear anything more official from Activision itself but, until then, it's looking highly likely that everyone's favourite jort enthusiast is returning to the world of video games for one last adventure before the launch of PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett next year.

