Is Darth Revan appearing on the big screen? A Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic movie is in the works

A galaxy far, far away could be about to get a whole lot bigger. That’s because a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic movie is reportedly being worked on. Yes, really. The beloved BioWare video game series, set thousands of years before the events of 1977’s Star Wars, has become a cult classic over the years and, if certain sources are to be believed, we could even be getting more than just one movie.

Buzzfeed is reporting that Shutter Island writer Laeta Kalogridis (who would become the first female writer on any Star Wars movie in four decades), is currently in the process of writing a Star Wars KOTOR movie. And here’s the kicker: It could potentially grow into a KOTOR trilogy though, of course, nothing has been officially announced in terms of dates, characters, or even the existence of a movie, trilogy or otherwise.

For the uninitiated, Knights of the Old Republic charts the rise of Darth Malak with a (supposedly) unnamed Jedi coming to stop him. It’s well worth seeking out, even now, if you get the chance.

Just imagine the interlocking stories of the likes of Darths Revan and Malak being writ large on a cinema screen near you across the 2020s. It’s a dream come true for many a Star Wars fan, that’s for sure.

That now makes it (potentially) a trilogy of trilogies in various stages of planning. Game of Thrones showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff are already being touted to kick off their own Star Wars trilogy in 2022, while Rian Johnson still has his set of three Star Wars movies on the backburner. The possibility of a KOTOR trilogy means we’re probably reaching maximum capacity for new Star Wars movies across the next decade – and beyond.

Of course, we’ve got the small matter of Star Wars Episode 9 to get out of the way first. After that, the movie universe is looking as unknown as it’s ever been. For fans new and old, that’s about as exciting as things get – and KOTOR could be ringing in the changes in a big way by adapting a beloved story.