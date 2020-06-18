Is Activision teasing a new Crash Bandicoot game?

Activision appears to be teasing the existence of new Crash Bandicoot game, via a mysterious puzzle sent to members of the press, including us here at GamesRadar+.

The parcel - which arrived last week - contains a box with the following message: "A little something to help you pass the TIME [from] Your Favourite Bandicoot."

If the reference to a "Bandicoot" and emphasis on the word "Time" are some less than subtle clues (after all Crash Bandicoot: Warped focused heavily on time travel), the box itself contains a 200 piece puzzle which, when put together, reveals a strange mask amidst a background of what appears to be broken glass.

Funnily enough, a mysterious mask similar to this one appeared in a PlayStation trailer last year , following CoCo as she pursued Crash in the characters' infamous racing karts.

While I won't go into how long it took me to put together (hey, we all have a lot more spare time at the moment), it definitely seems to suggest that we can expect some news from our favourite Bandicoot sooner rather than later. With the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fuelled remasters rekindling the love a lot of people had for the series, this tease has us on tenterhooks.

Presumably, we'll be hearing more about this Crash Bandicoot project soon, so be sure to stay tuned to GamesRadar for more info as soon as it lands.