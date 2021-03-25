Immortals Fenyx Rising Myths of the Eastern Realm launches today with a new trailer

Immortals Fenyx Rising's second DLC has a brand new trailer, and it's out later today on all platforms.

Just below, you can check out the brand new trailer for Myths of the Eastern Realm DLC for Immortals Fenyx Rising. Inspired largely by Chinese mythology, the second DLC pack for Ubisoft's game introduces newcomer Ku to the action, as our new protagonist is the only remaining human left alive after a cataclysmic event.

From that tricky starting point, Ku sets out on a journey for the Goddess Nawa to restore the balance between heaven and Earth. In his quest to save humanity, Ku will encounter ancient Chinese deities, battle ferocious new monsters, and experience new puzzle mechanics like directing the wind via windmills throughout his journey.

Also featured in the second DLC pack for Immortals Fenyx Rising is the new land of Peng Lai. As players explore the brand new land, they'll be able to use a new fighting style for the game, which is primarily based around martial arts, featuring brand new abilities to unlock and experiment with.

This is the second of three planned DLC packs for Ubisoft's game. At the beginning of this year, A New God kicked off the expansion offerings with legendary trials based around the Greek Gods, and at some point later this year, The Lost Gods will round out the DLC content. The final DLC pack is one to watch for, as it's going to change up Immortals in a big way with top-down exploration and brawler combat.

The Myths of the Eastern Realm DLC for Immortals Fenyx Rising is out later today for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia. It's available either through the game's Season Pass alongside the first DLC, or purchasable separately on its own.

If you're looking to pick up Ubisoft's game at the lowest price possible, head over to our Immortals Fenyx Rising price guide for a litany of options.