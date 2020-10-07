Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Zelda, Impa, and Urbosa gameplay revealed

Today's Treehouse Live stream came packing 25 glorious minutes of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gameplay, revealing what new abilities Zelda and Urbosa bring as playable characters.

As you might expect, Urbosa looks absolutely devastating with her scimitar, which she uses to acrobatically slice and dice baddies big and small throughout the generous new gameplay footage. Her unique ability lets her charge up lightning to lay down fields of lightning in counter and special attacks.

Princess Zelda also looks like someone you don't want to mess with in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. She takes control of runes and links together rune combos to annihilate hordes alongside Link, Urbosa, and Impa. That's right! Impa is also a playable character in Age of Calamity, and she isn't messing around. Watching her chew through moblins had me wondering if I'd accidentally sped up the video to 1.25x. We also see some footage of Link wreaking havoc on villages, but that's nothing you haven't spent 300 hours doing in Breath of the Wild.

Like the game itself, the new Age of Calamity gameplay trailer isn't just about battling. In between, we get a good look at the map, which you'll use to warp between different locations like the stables, training grounds, and blacksmith. You'll want to visit blacksmiths to fuse together different weapons you've collected in battles for an enhanced primary weapon. And in case you're wondering, weapons do not break in Age of Calamity, a key departure from Breath of the Wild.

Check out the full Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gameplay trailer up top, and feel free to play it on loop until the game releases on November 20.