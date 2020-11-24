Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity sells 3 million copies worldwide in just four days

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has shipped over 3 million copies worldwide just four days after release.

The impressive sales figure comes from an official press release from developer Koei Tecmo on Famitsu. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is the first game in the Warriors franchise to exceed 3 million copies sold worldwide, which makes it the most successful game in the series so far. Outselling the likes of Fire Emblem: Warriors, Hyrule Warriors, and One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, the effort from Age of Calamity is all the more noteworthy when you consider it only just released on Switch a handful of days ago on November 20.

Nintendo first revealed the latest adventure in the Warriors series with a surprise trailer announcement back in September. As a Dynasty Warriors spin-off based in the Zelda universe, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a prequel to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that's set 100 years before the events of that game unfold. Working closely with the Zelda team to bring the Breath of the Wild-inspired hack-and-slasher to life, Age of Calamity maintains the "distinct gameplay of the Warriors series".

As everyone eagerly awaits the Breath of the Wild sequel, Age of Calamity offers players another chance to return to Hyrule with the cast of characters from the game, which has no doubt contributed to its success. Earlier this year, producer Eiji Aonuma said we'll have to wait "a bit longer" before any more updates about the sequel are revealed, in "order to make the vast world you enjoyed exploring in the original game even more impressive". While we don't have many details to go on just yet, a Nintendo insider recently claimed it may release late next year with a holiday 2021 launch window.

