Breath of the Wild sequel may have a release window

Zelda fans may not have to wait much longer for a sequel to Breath of the Wild.

According to a tweet from Nintendo insider Emily Rogers, Breath of the Wild's direct sequel could be due for the 2021 holiday season. This marks a big potential update for Legend of Zelda fans, who have been looking forward to a return to Breath of the Wild's world since the first title's release.

85-90% chance that it releases around the holidays 2021.November 20, 2020

Of course, this is mostly just speculation and there has yet to be an official confirmation on Nintendo's side of things. Breath of the Wild was a hugely successful title in both sales and critical acclaim, and it doesn't seem all that surprising that Nintendo would aim to make a direct sequel to the title in the first place.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild marked the franchise's first foray into the world of the Nintendo Switch, becoming one of the most critically successful video games of all time and earning the adoration of Nintendo fans around the world. Its vast world and unique gameplay made it an easy favorite among longtime Zelda fans, even as it marked something of a departure from the franchise's typical gameplay style.

Whether or not the Breath of the Wild sequel will actually come in time for the holiday 2021 season is still up in the air, but this little rumor gives fans a little bit of hope to hold on to.

See the top-quality titles that Nintendo has to offer with our list of the best Nintendo Switch games.