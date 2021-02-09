HyperX Cloud II Wireless review: "an affordable wireless headset that offers a sweet audio quality"

The Hyper X Cloud II Wireless headset takes everything that made the original wired release shine, and buffs it up with upgrades under the hood: a stunning battery life; and reliable connection. And all for a fantastic price.

The HyperX Cloud II wireless builds on the already strong foundations of its wired predecessor. While differences between the two HyperX headsets aren't immediately apparent (apart from the lack of cable on this newest release), fine tuning under the hood and a strong wireless performance further develop a winning formula to offer one of the overall best wireless gaming headsets available.

With a $150 price tag, the wireless revamp of the classic HyperX Cloud II is already quite competitively priced. Add virtual 7.1 surround sound, crisp and clear sound detail and quality, and a reliable wireless connection and you've got an impressive proposition - albeit one that could still offer a little more in the way of software considering you're breaking the $100 ceiling.

Design

There are a few design choices separating this wireless model from the original HyperX Cloud II. The choice between thick memory foam and a soft plush cup cover is gone, with the new model only shipping with the leatherette material. That's a little disappointing, especially seeing as this material tends to degrade over time. However, the overall effect is still just as luxuriously comfortable to wear every day.

Pulling on a pair of HyperX headphones has always felt deeply satisfying. The same is still true today. Kingston and HyperX haven't messed with a good thing, and you'll still find the same cushioned headband, sizeable ear cups, and an even lighter profile than before. Plus, with that premium red stitching, these headphones look just as good as they feel.

There's still a little wiggle room in those red aluminium hinges which, while offering a slightly more tailored fit, sparks a little anxiety that they may snap at some point. While the overall build feels as durable as ever, these hinges do feel a little too fragile to feel comfortable throwing this headset around too much.

Features

You'll find a number of features rarely seen at this price point sitting inside the HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset. Virtual 7.1 surround sound, a range of customization options available through the Ngenuity software, a terrific 30-hour battery life, and a noise-cancelling bi-directional mic.

That's a strong spec sheet - one that would rival some of those contending for the title of best gaming headset - for a headset coming in under $150, and while many of these features (battery life aside) may not hold up in quality when compared to more premium cups, the everyday player will likely find excellent value in them.

Balanced across the left and right cups you'll find a volume slider, power button, and mic mute switch. Keeping these controls separate makes it incredibly easy to build the headset's control scheme into instinct, so much so that even after an hour or so, it felt natural and easy to reach up to switch the mic off or adjust the volume.

PC players can also make use of Kingston's Ngenuity software to adjust mic volume, sidetone, enable that virtual surround sound, and assign power-saving settings as well. It's a stripped-back suite of controls that may feel a little lacking in 2021, especially considering the game and chat channels aren't separated. However, if you're simply looking for an easy plug-and-play headset you might struggle to find the need for more granular controls. It depends on what kind of PC headset for gaming you're looking for.

It is worth noting that the 3.5mm port on the side of the headset is purely for plugging in the noise-canceling mic. It's unfortunate that there's no audio input from this port which means you won't be able to plug in for Xbox or undocked Nintendo Switch play.

Performance

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless certainly hasn't traded its audio performance for wireless connectivity features. You're still getting a rich, strong sound profile here, with a nice attention to detailing for added effect. Swinging through the streets of New York City in Spider-Man Miles Morales, I could hear individual webs being shot towards the skyscrapers around me and a clear, textured profile when at street level as well.

The surround sound is still a little vague, so it's not going to give you the pinpoint accuracy that you might find in more expensive sets like Razer headsets or the very best PS5 headsets, and we did notice a definite snap point when panning across dialogue in particular. However, you'll be able to rely on it in split-second decisions, and there are plenty of headsets sitting at this price point that don't offer the feature at all.

While those bass tones are still lacking a little too much to compete with headsets in the higher price ranges, there's still an excellent, general audio quality here. A shot won't cause your heart to shudder, but you'll still feel its power against a full-bodied backdrop of noise.

Lastly, you'll have confidence in the headset's reliability as the headset's incredibly strong connection - thanks to the slightly large, USB receiver - means there's a Bluetooth connection that can be trusted, even when you have to stretch your legs a little bit from your setup.

Overall - should you buy it?

If you're looking for an affordable wireless headset that offers a sweet audio quality, a durable connection, and hours of comfort without breaking past $150, the HyperX Cloud II Wireless more than fits the bill. You're getting plenty of features squeezed into such an affordable price tag here - but if you are after some top-line surround sound, a more powerful bass line, and a larger set of EQ customization controls, it might be worth investing a little more in your next set of cups.