Hugo Cabret casts wider net

Share

Hugo Cabret director Martin Scorsese has added Emily Mortimer (Shutter Island) and Michael Stuhlbarg (A Serious Man) to his already impressive cas t.



They join Jude Law, Christopher Lee, Sacha Baron Cohen, Helen McCrory, Ray Winstone, Frances De La Tour and Richard Griffiths for the adaptation of Brian Zelnick's best-selling children's book.

The Invention of Hugo Cabret follows orphan Hugo (Asa Butterfield), on his quest to live a covert life between the walls of a Paris train station.



Meeting an unusual girl (Kick-Ass’s Chloe Moretz), a broken machine and an unemotionally reserved man (Ben Kingsley) who runs a toy store, results in a magical and mystifying journey of some kind.



Mortimer will play a worker at the station's flower shop, while Stuhlbarg will appear as a film restorer.

Hugo Cabret? Or Who-go Cabret? Leave a comment!