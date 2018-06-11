How to watch the Ubisoft E3 2018 press conference

It's a busy day of E3 2018 press conferences, but with a new Assassin's Creed, a Division sequel and no doubt some surprises, Ubisoft is one you definitely want to watch. Here's the how, when and why for the event.

When can I watch the Ubisoft E3 2018 press conference?

The Ubisoft press conference starts at 13:00 PDT / 16:00 EDT / 21:00 BST on Monday, June 11

Where can I watch the Ubisoft E3 2018 press conference?

Tune in below or watch on on Ubisoft.com , YouTube , Twitch and Mixer , with updates posted live on Twitter and Facebook .

What will be in the Ubisoft E3 2018 press conference?

Ubisoft made their own cheeky video, just to let you know what to expect. Bet money on Assassin's Creed Odyssey, The Division 2, Beyond Good and Evil 2 and Transference, Starlink: Battle for Atlas and Skull and Bones. On the maybes list are a new Splinter Cell and the Avatar game that Massive Entertainment is working on.