If you're wondering how to watch the Koch Media showcase at E3 2021, you're just in time.

The publishing giant's E3 showcase will air later today, June 11. The show starts at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 8pm BST. The easiest way to tune in is to load up this special teaser website , which is counting down the seconds until the show begins.

You may not recognize Koch Media itself, but you definitely know at least one of the many studios under its publishing umbrella. Koch Media is behind the likes of Deep Silver (and by extension Volition), Starbreeze Studios, and plenty more, with franchises ranging from Payday and Saints Row to Metro and Dead Island on its international roster.

We know that Deep Silver, one of the best-known names in Koch Media's stable, will be at E3 2021, which is exciting. However, the studio was quick to clarify that it won't be bringing some of its biggest IP to the show. Most notably, Dead Island 2, Metro, Saints Row, and Timesplitters won't be showing anything today. Dead Island 2 is still alive , and we know that a new Metro game is in the works for new-gen consoles (and with multiplayer, to boot), but it seems we'll have to wait a little longer to learn anything more about them.

This begs the question of what will be at the Koch Media showcase. The publisher is so big that, even with a few large IP off the table, there's still plenty of room for surprises. In fact, we're almost betting on surprises at this point, with the event's teaser website not-so-subtly hinting that "we know something you don't know." Perhaps we're in for something brand-new?

While you wait for the show to start, catch up on all the biggest stories of E3 2021 in our roundup. You can also read up on the full E3 2021 schedule to plan out the weekend ahead. Sunday is looking like the real biggun – in no small part because of our very own Future Games Show, not to mention the PC Gaming Show hosted by our sister site PC Gamer – but there's going to be plenty to see through June 15, and even as late as June 22 with EA Play.