How to watch the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen showcase today

Wondering how to watch the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen showcase airing later today, August 24? You've come to the right place.

Bungie will host its big Destiny 2 reveal on its Twitch channel. The main show starts at 9am ET / 12pm PT / 5pm BT, with a pre-show kicking off an hour earlier.

A hastily deleted PlayStation Store leak suggests that the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen release date is set for February 22, 2022, which lines up with a delay that pushed it to early next year. The same leak also shows that the digital deluxe edition of the expansion includes passes for seasons 16 - 19, which means the upcoming Season of the Lost (Season 15) may have to last us until the new expansion is out, though that seems like a bit of a stretch. Either we're in for an extended season with a new release rhythm, or Bungie will roll out a new way to keep the game supported while we wait for the delayed expansion – perhaps a bumped-up Season 16.

In any case, Bungie's surely got a lot to show today. The Witch Queen is still one of the leakiest ships around, not unlike the Beyond Light expansion before it. Leaks indicate that weapon crafting, a new combo-oriented melee weapon called a glaive, and a swampy new destination are incoming, to say nothing of new dungeons and Exotics. And that's just the expansion. The Season of the Lost will pave the way to the Witch Queen, and based on the conclusion to the Season of the Splicer, it may deliver a more direct encounter with Savathun, the newly revealed villain of the big expansion . The next chapter in Destiny history is on the horizon, and we'll get our first real look today.