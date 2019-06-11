Make sure you know how to watch the Nintendo E3 2019 press conference and you'll soon have all the biggest Nintendo Switch announcements firmly lodged in your brain. The company hasn't hosted a formal stage show in Los Angeles in years, but its digital Nintendo Direct broadcasts with their rapid-fire announcements and gleefully silly moments have become even more of a annual fixture. There's no reason to think that will be any different for E3 2019 , so make sure you tune into the presentation via the above Twitch embed. The broadcast is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 11 at 9 am PDT, 12 pm EDT, and 5 pm BST.

Read up on our Nintendo E3 2019 predictions for some early targets for your hype beams - if just reading the words Animal Crossing Switch isn't enough to get your thumbs twitching in bug-catching, home-decorating anticipation, I just don't know what to say to you. We haven't seen so much as a Windfish scale of the Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening remake since it was announced in February and it's still due to arrive sometime this year, so it's a good bet that we'll see more of it (and hopefully a release date).

Beyond that, be prepared for surprises. Even when leaks are at their most fierce, Nintendo always manages to sneak a few games in out of left field. As members of the viewing audience ourselves, we wouldn't have it any other way.