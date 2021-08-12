How to watch Modern Love season 2 online - stream Amazon's star-studded love story anthology

Leaving the heady heights of New York City, Amazon's second season of anthology series Modern Love returns for eight new love stories. Spanning the Irish scenery on a train journey through Dublin where romance may very well be blooming, to London where a divorced couple reignite, the TV show is making its return to Amazon Prime Video, and we've got all the details of when and how to watch Modern Love season 2 online where you are.

Based on the New York Times' feature of the same name, Modern Love brings to life the stories of New Yorkers and their brush with that feeling that unites humanity: love. Explored in all its intricacies, from romantic to familial, platonic to lost love, Modern Love season 2 will once again host a star-studded cast including Kit Harrington, Anna Paquin, and Minnie Driver.

Amazon Prime Video: Watch the best movies on Amazon Prime Video

Spanning love after death, and young love teens coming to terms with their sexuality, Modern Love season 2 will also tackle dating during a pandemic. One of Amazon's Original titles, you can expect all eight episodes to drop on Amazon Prime Video on August 13, available to watch in one clear-sweep or savor as you please.

Considering Amazon Prime Video offers new subscribers a 30-day free trial, this means you have the opportunity to watch Modern Love seasons 1 and 2 for free, thereafter cancelling your membership if you wish.

As well as the second season of Modern Love, Amazon Prime Video is filled to the brim with fantastic entertainment including Amazon Originals like Jack Ryan, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. In great company, find out how to watch Modern Love as it lands on Amazon Prime Video, with more information on cost and that free trial below.

How to watch Modern Love worldwide

Amazon Prime Video| From $8.99 a month Amazon Prime Video| From $8.99 a month

Modern Love is arriving on Amazon Prime Video on August 13, whether you're in the US, UK, Canada, or anywhere around the world with access to Prime Video. In the US and UK, you're able to subscribe to Amazon Prime Video on its own for $8.99/£5.99 a month. Otherwise you can pay for a full Amazon Prime membership, including access to Amazon Music, Prime Reading, free delivery and more, as well as being able to watch Prime Video's library. Choose between a monthly or annual payment plan from $12.99/£7.99/CA$7.99/€7.99/AU$6.99 a month, or $119/£79/CA$79/€69/AU$59 a year. Whichever way you choose to access Prime Video, you can enjoy a 30-day free trial if you're a new customer, or a previous Prime subscriber returning after 12 months. If you're a student, you'll be able to get Amazon Prime Video at a discounted rate of $6.49 a month for students in the US. In the UK, you can get the full Prime membership with 50% off for £3.99 a month, or £39 a year, with both the US and UK offering an incredible six month free trial before paying anything. Valid EBT card holders can also enjoy Prime Video for $5.99 a month. View Deal

Want more?

Hungry for the best possible TV setup at home? Be sure to take a look at our list of the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers).

For more streaming options, on the other hand, be sure to take a look at our guides to the latest HBO Max prices and deals, our new Peacock TV costs roundup, and the best Disney Plus bundles.

For other ways to keep yourself busy, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for adults.