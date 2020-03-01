How to watch Garcia Vs Vargas live stream online tonight from anywhere in the world

We've not got long to go now before we all settle down to watch the Garcia vs Vargas live stream boxing event online. Stick with us, and we'll tell you how you can do the same wherever you are in the world.

One fighter has 30 knockouts and a number of records under his belt, the other is a former world champion in two separate weight classes and with both being living legends in the world of boxing, a Garcia Vs Vargas live stream will be well worth catching.

Despite both of these fighters' impressive backgrounds, there is no doubt that Mikey Garcia is the fighter most are expecting a win from. Of his 40 fights, he has lost just one and won 30 through knockout.

However, after Garcia's first loss, losing against Errol Spence, he seems keen to show he is still a top fighter. With that in mind, we'll likely see the legendary fighter putting in his all in a Garcia Vs Vargas live stream.

Vargas on the other hand isn't exactly a fighter to forget about. Of his 33 fights he has lost just 2 and he holds both the reach and height advantages, two factors that helped Fury take his win against Wilder recently in their second bout.

This headline fight isn't the only thing to be getting excited about, also on the main card will be Kal Yafai vs Roman Gonzalez, battling it out for Yafai's WBA junior bantamweight title. Both junior fighters will be trying to prove their worth, giving it their all in a serious match. So be sure to tune in for the full event to get your money's worth tonight.

On top of that, Joseph Parker will be taking on Shawndell Winters in a heavyweight matchup and a long list of undercard matches, mostly middleweight, will also be playing out.

No matter which fight you're there to watch, we've included all of the details on how to watch a Garcia vs Vargas Live stream below from any country.

Watch Garcia vs Vargas live stream in the US:

Unlike most fights live streamed in the US, ESPN will not be hosting this event. Instead DAZN will be the place to catch all of the action for any American fans. To get your hands on DAZN, you'll have to invest in a subscription.

You can choose either a 1-month subscription for $19.99 or commit to an entire year at a price of $99.99- saving a few bucks in the process. The fight will be aired on DAZN on tonight with prelims starting at 6pm ET, 3pm PT and the main card beginning around 8pm ET, 5pm PT.

Watch a UK Mikey Garcia vs Jesse Vargas live stream:

Mikey Garcia v Jesse Vargas will be hosted on Sky Sports Arena in the UK. Luckily there are a host of different Sky Sports packages you can buy so you don't have to commit to a massively costly option.

If you head over to NowTV you can see a range of Sky Sports Passes and choose the one that works for you. Or, if you already have Sky Sports through your TV or app, simply head over there on the night. If you'd rather not sign up with Sky Sports though, you could opt for a subscription to DAZN via a VPN (see instructions further down this page) to enjoy the US sports subscription service from the UK.

The action will kick off at a very early 1am on March 1 in the UK.

Watch Garcia vs Vargas from Canada:

Canadian fans need to follow in the footsteps of American fans - DAZN. The streaming platform will be the place to watch the fight in Canada at the exact same times as listed above for the US.

A DAZN subscription in Canada works the same way - you can choose either a monthly subscription for $20 CAD or go for the full year at a price of $150 CAD. From Canada but away when the match happens? Pick up a VPN to watch like you're back home.

Live stream Garcia v Vargas in Australia:

Australian fans will have to take a similar route to all of the above options, taking out a subscription. This time it will be Kayo Sports that supplies the event. You'll have to invest in a subscription, costing $25 a month for its basic plan or $35 for its premium option.

With Kayo you can also get a 14-day free trial, giving you enough time to catch the fight for free in Australia. The event will be airing on the Sunday at around 12pm AEDT.

Watch Garcia vs Vargas from anywhere else in the world:

Not living in any of the countries that we've mentioned above? Unfortunately, you will likely find that this content is geo-blocked and unable to watch from where you are. Normally, countries like New Zealand also show boxing events live but this time, there are just a select few countries airing it.

Luckily, there is still a way to watch, by using a VPN. A VPN is a service that allows you to alter your IP address to appear like you're back home. That means you can appear to be back in the UK, US or any of the countries mentioned above, allowing you to watch like you're there.

There are so many VPN providers out there and a VPN allows you to alter your IP address to appear like you're back home.

Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch a Garcia v Vargas live stream.

1: Get a cheap VPN installed

Express VPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more.

2: Connect to a US server

You can connect to a server from any of the countries mentioned above to watch the Garcia v Vargas event but the US will likely be the easiest.



3: Head over to DAZN

Once you've got your location set, head over to DAZN to get a subscription. Once you have your subscription and VPN sorted, you will be able to watch with ease from anywhere in the world.

Where and when is Garcia vs Vargas taking place?

This boxing event will be held in Texas at the Ford Center on tonight. This location will feel familiar for Garcia as he faced his one and only defeat in Texas last year.

With that in mind, Garcia will be taking this fight seriously, doing everything he can to stop his second ever defeat occurring once again in Texas.

What happened in both fighter's previous matches?

Garcia's last match was his first ever defeat, when he faced up to the fearsome opponent, Errol Spence. While Garcia put up a strong fight, landing some strong hits throughout the rounds, he couldn't land the knockout.

Vargas on the other hand won his last fight when he squared up against Humberto Soto. Before that, he's had a pretty mixed package of results recently with two losses, two draws and 3 wins since 2015.

Who is the favourite to win - Garcia or Vargas?

Right now, Garcia is the bookie's favourite to win. While he doesn't have either the height or reach advantage, he does have a track record that is hard to argue with. A massive amount of wins by knockout, a fearsome desire to win after his first loss and the pressure of losing to another big name will likely put Garcia in good form.