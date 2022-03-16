How to watch The Defenders Saga in order on Disney Plus

Daredevil and friends have arrived on Disney Plus – and chances are, you're wondering how to watch The Defenders Saga in order. The Marvel shows were previously released on Netflix, but have now been transplanted to another streaming service, putting them alongside the other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and series.

Before we go into a watch order, let's clear up which shows make up the newly crowned Defenders Saga. There are six shows in total: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and the Avengers-style team-up The Defenders. There are multiple seasons of every show (except The Defenders) and they all have various links to one another, including multiple characters crossovers.

Below, we take you through how to watch The Defenders Saga in order season by season. It's essentially the order they were released on Netflix.

Also to note: the shows take place after the first Avengers movie, and make various references to the New York incident. However, watching the shows in a full MCU rewatch is quite a challenge, as the references to the wider MCU essentially stop in the later seasons. Still, if you want to know where each of the shows fits into Marvel's wider tapestry, then read our guide to the Marvel timeline.

How to watch The Defenders Saga in order

(Image credit: Netflix)

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders were formerly known as "Marvel's Netflix shows" but that description is hardly fitting now they are on Disney Plus. The watch order starts with Daredevil, the very first show released back in 2015, and culminates in Jessica Jones season 3, which ended Marvel and Netflix's partnership in 2019.

This order (release) is also the chronological order to watch the series in, and watching in any other order will make The Defenders extremely confusing as that has significant impact on the other shows, particularly Daredevil.

Those last two may seem a little bit out of place, but – mild spoilers – they both feature appearances from characters from The Defenders Saga. So, if you're going to do a major watch of all the shows, then be sure to check out Spider-Man: No Way Home (annoyingly not on Disney Plus) and the Hawkeye series (on Disney Plus).

