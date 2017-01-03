How to get Fallout 4 mods on PS4 and Xbox One

They've long been part of the wasteland experience on PC, but thanks to various updates you can also use Fallout 4 mods on PS4 and Xbox One. To get started, update your game to the latest version then select the new 'MODS' option from the main menu.

It's worth noting upfront that using mods may not always have the desired effect, especially when combining several at once, and that anything you download is done at your own risk. However, a new save file is created when you restart the game after applying mods so your existing progress should be safe. Also be aware that due to the number of cheat mods available, Achievements and Trophies are disabled while using anything other than the vanilla version of Fallout 4.

When you arrive at the mods section you'll see any you've previously downloaded in your library, followed by the most popular mods of the week, all time most popular, highest rated and newest additions. Keep scrolling down for a huge selection of subcategories from Animals to Worlds, or hit Square/X to search for a specific term you're looking for.

Once you've chosen a mod, you can look through any attached screenshots and use the right stick to scroll down the file notes - this can contain important information about how to make the mod work properly so make sure you give it a read. If you're happy with what you see, hit the Download option to add it to your library.

Now you need to sort out the Load Order of your mods, as some of them will override the effects of others and therefore need to be activated in the correct sequence. Hit Triangle/Y to enter the Load Order menu, then drag and drop your chosen updates into the right arrangement - most mods should tell you if they need to be loaded first or last in their file notes.

After making your selections and exiting the mods section, you'll be prompted to reload your data files then returned to the main menu. Now all you need to do is load an existing game or start a new one and you're on the way to an updated gaming experience.

And there you have it - your choice of Fallout 4 mods running directly on your console. Now you know how to make them work, make sure you check out the best Fallout 4 mods to really enhance your experience.

