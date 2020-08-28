The Future Games Show is due to take place on Friday August 28, hosted by David Hayter and Debi Mae West, and we want to help you bring it to as many people as possible.



With over 50 games as part of our Gamescom showcase, we're hugely excited to show you and the world what the future of gaming holds. From huge blockbusters to the indies we think the world needs to know about, there's going to be loads for when the show kicks off on Friday August 28 from 8PM BST / 3PM EDT /12PM PDT.

And we want you to be able to bring the show to your audience, so in this article, we'll go into detail about how you can co-stream the Future Game Show with us.

Taking part in the Future Games Show

After the success of the first Future Games Show, we've teamed up with a tonne of publishers and developers to deliver another showcase full of brand new game reveals and deep dives into the titles we think are going to define the future of gaming. No matter the size of your audience, we'd love for you to be able to share the show with them, along with your commentary. Don't forget to tag it with the #FutureGamesShow if you're sharing your stream on Twitter!

How to co-stream the Future Games Show

Co-streaming the Future Games Show is simple. All you need to do is add a new Browser Source if you're using OBS or Webpage if you use XSplit, then put in our Twitch stream (https://www.twitch.tv/gamesradar) or YouTube stream (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDScMXnESE4). Then, just arrange the screen how you want it, add the co-stream tag if you're streaming via Twitch, and then it's time to bring the Future Games Show to your audience!

And that's pretty much all there is to it. For any extra info, make sure to check out our guide to the Future Games Show and we'll see you at 8PM BST / 3PM EDT /12PM PDT.