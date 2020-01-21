Horse Girl could be an early contender for 2020’s weirdest film – watch the first trailer now

.

Here at GamesNeighdar—sorry, GamesRadar—we’re always a fan of something that takes a left-turn before Normalsville and just goes and does something we’ve never seen before. Horse Girl, a new Netflix movie starring Alison Brie, takes things to a whole other level.

The trailer (which you can watch above) starts off as a normal rom-com and rapidly turns into a twisting conspiracy complete with horses and alien abductions – and it only gets stranger from there.

Alison Brie – maintaining stable equine-centric work with Netflix in both BoJack Horseman and now Horse Girl – stars as mild-mannered art-and-craft store worker Sarah, who appears to get lucky in love with friend-of-a-friend, Darren. After a life filled with low-energy Zumba and trips to her mother’s grave, she’s suddenly peppy and happy again. So far, so normal – girl meets boy and the two live happily ever after, right?

Wrong. So very, very wrong. Because the nosebleeds start. And the trailer begins to awkwardly loop. Then Sarah mentions aliens. Yes, aliens. Horse Girl suddenly becomes anything but your safe Netflix comedy that you wouldn’t ordinarily give a second look at; it turns into a melting pot of all your favourite sci-fi shows, part-Fringe, part-OA, 100% bonkers. You’ll no doubt have your own theories by the time the trailer reaches its end. And questions. So. Many. Questions.

Is Sarah her own grandmother? How can she hear the future? Does she – oh god, no – turn into a horse at night, giving Horse Girl the most unfortunately literal movie title in the history of movie titles? If nothing else, it’s a trailer that you’ll want to tell all your friends about right away. But pro tip: let them find out the mid-trailer twist for themselves. They can thank you later.

Horse Girl gallops on to Netflix from February 7.

