Hollow Knight: Silksong fans are finally taking off their clown makeup

"We're free. We're finally free."

Hollow Knight
Hollow Knight: Silksong fans are taking off their clown suits after the game's long-awaited appearance at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase.

Originally announced in February 2019, we've heard precious little from Silksong over the past three years. The wait has caused fans to keep a close eye on pretty much every intervening gaming showcase, waiting for another glimpse of the Hallownest. 

Unfortunately, Silksong never showed, making many players feel like they were making fools of themselves with their perpetual excitement. As a result, clown motifs ran rampant through the community as players got their hopes up, only for those hopes to be dashed time and time again.

That is, of course, until last night, where Team Cherry showed off Silksong for the first time in years. A new trailer put Hornet to work, and while it didn't reveal a release window, we do know that Hollow Knight: Silksong is now expected to be "playable" within the next 12 months, suggesting a release date by this time next year. 

That trailer (and that announcement) were met with joy by the community, several of whom are now putting away their clown costumes for good.

It's still likely to be a long and frantic wait for the most ardent Hollow Knight fans, but with newly-vindicated hopes in the sequel, it's nice to see the community finally getting to revel in their excitement once again.

