Hitman 3 Seven Deadly Sins DLC continues next week with Pride

Hitman 3's Seven Deadly Sins DLC continues next week with the Season of Pride.

Just below, you can check out the announcement trailer for the Season of Pride in Hitman 3, which was revealed earlier today. The upcoming continuation of the Seven Deadly Sins DLC for Hitman 3 launches next week on May 10, so there's not long to wait until we're gunning down villains with Agent 47 looking particularly extravagant.

That new suit is simply sinful.Prepare for the Season of Pride and the second act of Hitman 3's Seven Deadly Sins DLC, coming May 10: https://t.co/OyFD8C2lRW pic.twitter.com/dbHU9O5ewRMay 5, 2021 See more

From the reveal trailer above, we can see that headlining the Season of Pride is a brand new suit, called The Narcissus. This follows on from the debut Season of Greed DLC, which launched earlier this year in March, kicking off the Seven Deadly Sins DLC, which also granted Agent 47 a flashy new suit.

Elsewhere, there's a new sword for Agent 47 to get to grips with in the Season of Pride. Called "The Proud Swashbuckler," this sword looks perfect for getting up close and personal with targets, or for lobbing across an entire room straight into the face of a target.

Finally, the DLC adds The Majestic sniper rifle, and The Pride Profusion, an Escalation mission that takes place on a modified version of the Chongqing map. As those familiar with the map based in China will no doubt know, snipers are an assassin's ideal weapon for completing one of the more elaborate story missions on the regular Chongqing map.

Looking ahead to the future of Hitman 3, we can still expect five DLC packs featured within the Seven Deadly Sins collection at some point down the line. These new DLC packs aren't included with the standard or deluxe editions of Hitman 3 however, so you'll have to shell out $29.99 if you want in on the action.

