Here's when you'll get to live out your Tony Stark fantasies in Marvel's Iron Man VR

First revealed at Sony's State of Play show way back in March 2019, we finally have a release date for Marvel's Iron Man VR: February 28, 2020.

"With my colleagues at Camouflaj, we’ve spent the past three years creating the ultimate Iron Man game for PlayStation VR," revealed lead writer, Brendan Murphy . "From day one, we’ve had our work cut out for us: not only do we need to deliver incredible Super Hero action and flying in VR, but we had to pair that with a heartfelt, original story about Tony Stark."

Murphy said the VR game – which is a collaboration between developer Camouflaj, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Marvel Games – wants to put you "in the shoes of Tony Stark – literally" and "interact with the world, choose some dialogue beats, and live his life in and out of the armour". The game also involved Marvel writer Christos Gage "to help with some additional writing and sprinkling in some fun “Marvel-ness” into the script!"

As for the story itself? While it has "gone through many iterations", the team decided early on that the story would focus on hacker villain, Ghost.

"Ghost is an all-time classic Iron Man super Villain, starting from the character’s first appearance in Iron Man #219, this formidable adversary continues to challenge Iron Man throughout multiple arcs, such as Inevitable and Unholy Ghost," Murphy said.

Marvel's Iron Man VR is expected to retail for £35/$40 for the standard edition, with the digital deluxe edition – which includes the Golden Avenger, Black Centurion, Sun Stinger, and Stealth Armor custom decos, 12 Research Points, a digital soundtrack, and an Iron Man PS4 theme – will set you back £45/$50. The latter is only available digitally, though.

(Image credit: Camouflaj / Sony / Marvel)

Pre-orderers will also secure 4 Custom Armor Decos (Origin Armor, Vintage Armor, Silver Centurion Armor, & Ultraviolet Armor), the PS4 theme, and a month's trial for Marvel Unlimited.