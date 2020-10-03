Here's the first teaser for Capcom's upcoming Monster Hunter movie

Here's our first cinematic trailer for Capcom's upcoming Monster Hunter movie.

The movie – which stars Milla Jovovich – was delayed from its original September release to April 23, 2021 . However, this new teaser ends by promising the movie is out "only in theaters December", intimating the team might have made up some of the time initially lost to the COVID-19 pandemic (thanks, Eurogamer ).

The project is being written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, who's known for his work on various video game adaptations including 1995's Mortal Kombat and the Resident Evil film series that ended with Resident Evil: Final Chapter in 2016. Anderson also directed 1997's Event Horizon and 2004's Alien vs. Predator.

The plot of Monster Hunter follows Jovovich as Captain Natalie Artemis, a member of a US military team who falls into a portal and enters a foreign planet filled with hostile monsters. There, Jovovich and her military squad recruit Jaa's Hunter to assist in their mutual survival.

This isn't the only Capcom IP being translated into other forms of entertainment, of course. In addition to the Resident Evil Netflix series that was recently announced after reports last year indicated that a live-action show was in the works , the streaming service also recently confirmed yet a Resident Evil show is on its way – Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness .

The surprise announcement was scuppered somewhat by a premature tweet from Netflix Portugal, but the show was officially revealed a short while later at Tokyo Game Show. Not much is known about the new venture, but the CGI series is thought to debut sometime in 2021 and looks to star the protagonists from Resident Evil 2, Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield.