Here's how to watch the Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase

Looking for advice on how to watch the Xbox Gamescom 2021 showcase? It's due to take place this evening (August 24) and if you want to watch along, here's how to do it.

Microsoft says that the show, which is due to run for about 90 minutes, "will be packed with updates on some of the biggest games coming to Xbox, upcoming releases on Xbox Game Pass, and more."

The showcase will start this evening, August 24, at 10:00PT/13:00 ET/18:00 BST, and you'll be able to catch it on Xbox's official Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter channels. You can also check the stream out in the video embedded below. There'll also be region-specific streams, versions of the show with American Sign Language and English Audio Descriptions, and subtitles available in 30 languages - you can find a full list of languages and features here .

While you can watch the stream at 1080p at 60fps, Microsoft says that "for a more representative look at the visuals contained in the showcase, we recommend watching the 4K/60fps rebroadcast of the showcase." That'll be available on the official Xbox YouTube channel some time after the premiere has finished.

While we know that Microsoft is showing off some of the new games on the way to Xbox Series X, we don't know much more when it comes to what to expect. With Halo Infinite set to release in the next few months, however, and no official release date in sight, it seems likely that we'll be getting some kind of update from developer 343 Industries.

Here are some of the upcoming Xbox Series X games that we might see later today.