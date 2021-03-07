Here's how much space Resident Evil Village will take up on your harddrive

We now know Resident Evil Village will take up 50GB of space on Xbox consoles.

Though not as weighty as some games – yes, Call of Duty: Warzone and Cold War, I'm looking at you – the next highly-anticipated installment of the famed horror series nonetheless takes up a sizeable chunk at 50.02GB.

But at least there's plenty of time to prepare your HDD ahead of the game's May 7 release as regardless of your platform of choice, the installation size for both PC and PS5 will likely be in the same ballpark.

That said, you do have some options here. The updated listing on the Microsoft storefront reveals the 50.02GB size is inclusive of both the main game and the multiplayer mode Re:Verse, so if it's just solo spooks you're looking for, you can get that for a much leaner 35GB (thanks, Comic Book ).

Re:Verse itself clocks in at around 15GB and has its own, separate listing on the Xbox store.

This Resident Evil title has caused such a wave of enthusiasm online. This is due in part to the game’s titular antagonist, a 9ft tall vampiric woman: Lady Dimitrescu, and her two daughters. The family has become so popular, in fact, that Capcom had to release a statement detailing the character’s official height . She has also started popping up in other games due to fans recreating the gothic woman via character customization .