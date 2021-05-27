Here are some the best Aussie deals from the eBay Plus Weekend sale

Australia’s end of financial year sales are meant to kick off in June, but eBay doesn’t care: it’s just launched a huge sales event in the form of its eBay Plus Weekend sale. Think of it as Amazon Prime Day, except eBay, and instead of a day (or several) it’s a whole week running today through to June 2.

One particular highlight is New Pokemon Snap for AU$45: that’s a damn good price for a first-party Nintendo game that’s less than a month old. But hold your horses, because that deal won't go live until Saturday at midday (May 29). The RRP is AU$79.95, and we’ve not seen it go for much cheaper than AU$67.

We’ve listed a handful of gaming-related deals below, but there's also some other stuff you may be interested in. As the name of the event implies, you’ll need to be an eBay Plus subscriber, but if you don’t want to fork out, never fear: 30-day free trials are available . If you want to stick around, it costs AU$4.99 a month, or AU$49 for the year. Just remember to cancel your subscription if you don’t want it to renew after 30 days.

In addition to the highlights below—which we'll continue to update over the next few days—eBay is offering 20 percent off a huge array of goods on its storefront, to the tune of “millions of deals across fashion, tech, homewares and more”.

Sony BDP-S6700 4K Blu-Ray player | AU$172 (usually AU$299)

If you're not rocking a console with a 4K Blu-Ray player, then this may appeal: our friends over at Techradar gave it a perfect review back when it released. You'll need to use the coupon code PLUSTI20 to make the most of this deal.View Deal

LG OLED55BX 55-inch OLED TV | AU$1,895 (usually AU$2,795)

Here's a nice AU$900 off LG's 2020 model OLED. This 55-inch model is pretty easy to find discounted, since it's last year's model, but this is the cheapest we've seen it so far. It's a very good tele, with our sibling site TechRadar giving it a 4.5 star review. You'll need to use the code PLUSCC1 at checkout to score this deal.View Deal

Yamaha YAS 109 soundbar | AU$276.80 (usually AU$399) (save AU$122.20)

Save AU$122.20 on this decent soundbar, which is usually on the budget side of things: now it's on the even budgeter side of things. Does that make sense? It means it's cheap. You'll need to use the code PLUSTI20 to get this price.View Deal

Alienware 25 AW2621HFL gaming monitor | AU$348 (usually AU$699)

If you've got an Xbox Series X or PS5 and want to make sure you can take advantage of those (albeit rare) 120fps games, then how about a lot of headroom? This 240Hz 24-inch 1080p gaming monitor is currently going for well below the usual price. Use the code PNVDG20 at checkout.View Deal

Alienware 27 AW2720HF gaming monitor | AU$479 (usually AU$899)

As above, if you love your refresh rates exorbitantly high (at least, in the realm of console gaming) then this model will deliver framerates of 120 easily, with grunt to spare. This model is a 27 incher, and is currently close to half price off.View Deal

Razer Basilisk Ultimate gaming mouse | AU$159.20 (usually AU$199)

With the discount code PLUSTI20 you can cop just over AU$40 off this wireless gaming mouse, which comes with a charging dock. That's a great discount on a mouse that rarely trebles below the AU$200 mark, and it's a good choice if you're after something with incredible 20,000 DPI sensitivity that you can't get tangled up in.View Deal