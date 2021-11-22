Move over, Squid Game: Netflix has a new show that viewers can’t stop talking about

Korean dramas are the talk of television at the moment. Squid Game dominated the streaming conversation for months, and now a fresh challenger has emerged.

Enter Hellbound, a new Netflix series that is bound to be the next big watercooler TV show that your friends, family, and co-workers will be begging you to watch very soon.

The premise is deliciously messed-up, too: Hellbound sees an alternate version of Earth overrun by monsters primed and waiting to drag humans to Hell – which leads to the creation of a religious cult, the New Truth Society.

On one side of the story, you’ve got a detective trying to uncover the mystery and, on the other, you’ve got the leader of the New Truth Society dealing with their powerful place in the new world. Throw in compelling characters, mind-blowing plot twists, and a Korean scene that is on the hottest of hot streaks and Netflix, once again, seems to be on to a winner.

The Telegraph has already compared its marriage of mystery and horror to The Da Vinci Code and The Ring, and its viewers can’t get enough of that potent mix. It’s even shaken off the early Squid Game comparisons.

"If you're going into this thinking it will be a fun fantasy genre or about as dark as Squid Game, you'll be in for a surprise. This show is really, really dark," says one on Twitter. "I preferred this to Squid Game... this will stay with me for a long time," declared another account.

"Thought-provoking and genuinely thrilling," and "must watch" is how others describe Hellbound, while one fan calling it a “cosmic horror enigma” should be enough for you to fire up Netflix this evening.

"Hellbound may be the best thing we’ve seen on Netflix all year," is the general consensus, while it’s even enraptured the likes of Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima.

"This is great! I love the two-part structure, with three episodes each. The plot is well-developed! The theme is solid. Highly recommended! I can't wait to see the rest!" said the legendary developer.

