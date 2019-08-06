Put on your best crime-fighting gear, because Hearthstone's Saviors of Uldum expansion is now live on all servers. You can log in now to claim a free random Legendary Quest, and by completing a short quest, you can get three free Saviors of Uldum card packs. If you purchased one of the big pack bundles, you'll also receive a random *ehem, innkeeper voice* Golden Legendary.

If you missed the card reveal hype, here's a quick rundown on the cards in Saviors of Uldum. Quests are back, obviously, and they look much fairer and more interesting this time. The new quests yield special Hero Powers that provide long-term bonuses rather than immediate, broken spikes in power, which makes for less formulaic games. The new Rogue quest, for instance, replaces your Hero Power with a 3/2 weapon that makes you Immune while attacking, and all you have to do to finish the quest is add four cards from other classes to your hand. You can browse the full card list here.

The new minion keyword in Uldum is Reborn, which is basically Harvest Golem: The Keyword. Minions with Reborn will return to the battlefield with one health the first time they die. This makes them super sticky and gives them innate Deathrattle synergy. Reborn is especially good for the Priest and Paladin quests, which give minion-based Hero Powers. We've also got a new pseudo-subclass of spell called Plagues. Each class got one Plague, and all of them are basically some variation of "do a thing to the whole board." Oh, and we've got some new Reno Jackon-inspired singleton (no duplicate) Legendaries, too.

Right around the time players crack the Saviors of Uldum meta, Hearthstone will get another injection of new content: the next solo adventure, Tombs of Terror, is coming in September.