HBO Max saves Warrior season 3 after former streaming home stops original content production

HBO Max has renewed the martial arts series Warrior for a third season. The fan-favorite series will move from Cinemax, which has ceased producing original programming, to HBO Max. Both streamers are owned by Warner Media.

Warrior, a crime drama, is based on martial arts legend Bruce Lee's writings and is set during the Tong Wars of San Francisco's Chinatown in the late 19th century. The first two seasons aired on Cinemax, but now they’re streaming on HBO Max.

Star Trek Beyond and Fast & Furious 9 director Justin Lin executive produced Warrior along with Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment and Banshee’s Jonathan Tropper, who created the series.

Chief Content Officer at HBO and HBO Max had nothing but positive things to say about the platform’s latest addition: “Warrior introduced viewers to a distinct world from the past, executed with dynamic action and relevant storytelling, with a brilliant cast led by Andrew Koji...We can’t wait to see what Jonathan, Justin and Shannon will bring to the next chapter of this series on HBO Max.”

Warrior season 2 debuted on Cinemax last October with 10 episodes with a cast that included Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Langley Kirkwood, Maria-Elena Laas, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Dustin Nguyen (also directed episode 6), Miranda Raison, Chen Tang, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, and Perry Yung.

Raid star Joe Taslim who plays the character Li Yong, will appear as Sub-Zero in the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot, debuts in theaters, and HBO Max next week.

There is no word yet on when Warrior season 3 will begin production, but at least fans can rest easy now knowing there will be another season.

