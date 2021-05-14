HBO Max drops teaser for Friends reunion special

The long-awaited Friends reunion special at HBO Max now has a premiere date and a teaser to go with it. HBO Max announced Friends: The Reunion will make its debut on May 27.

The release date for the reunion special now coincides with the first anniversary of the launch of the HBO Max and is one year removed from when the special was initially supposed to air. Production delays caused by the global pandemic prevented the special from airing last year as intended.

Friends: The Reunion will feature the series original stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer. They'll return to the show's original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank. You can watch the teaser trailer released for it below.

Per Variety, sources close to the project say each of the six stars received at least $2.5 million for participating in the special, which also features a host of guest stars. The likes of David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai will all make an appearance throughout the special.

Until the debut of Friends: The Reunion, you can get started on your trip down memory lane or watch Friends for the first time on HBO Max.

You can also find some of our picks for the best TV shows available to stream on there. We've rounded up the latest updates on an HBO Max free trial too.