Haunting of Hill House creator's next Netflix series adapts horror comic There's Something Killing the Children

Mike Flanagan's sticking with Netflix for his next horror outing, a small-screen adaptation of a beloved Boom! Studios comic. THR reports Flanagan is developing There's Something Killing The Children alongside his Intrepid Pictures colleague Trevor Macy.

The show's in early stages of development, with Flanagan and Macy planing to executive produce and co-write a pilot based on the comic written by James Tynion IV and illustrated by Werther Dell'Edera. The story revolves around a Buffy-esque teen with a taste for killing monsters who hunt children. It's unclear if Flanagan is eyeing up the chance to direct episodes, but Macy's on the hook as showrunner.

Also joining the project are Boom! Studios Stephen Christy, Ross Richie, and Mark Ambrose, to executive produce alongside Tynion and Dell'Edera.

Boom!'s official synopsis for the comic reads: "When the children of Archer’s Peak begin to go missing, everything seems hopeless. Most children never return, but the ones that do have terrible stories – impossible stories of terrifying creatures that live in the shadows.

"Their only hope of finding and eliminating the threat is the arrival of a mysterious stranger, one who believes the children and claims to see what they can see. Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters. That is all she does, and she bears the cost because it MUST be done."

The series feels like the perfect fit for Flanagan, whose relationship with Netflix continues to generate tons of must-see horror. The Haunting of Hill House and its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor were both huge binge hits, alongside Stephen King adaptation Gerald's Game and stalker chiller, Hush.

Those titles are more geared toward adult viewers, but of his two upcoming Netflix shows, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club , the latter is based on a Christopher Pike novel and likely to appeal to the Fear Street crowd. There's Something Killing the Children could follow in its steps nicely, bringing genuine scares and blood to teen tales. We shall see.

Prior to the comic's launch in September 2019, pre-release anticipation generated such interest that the comic switched from a limited series to an ongoing one. Erica's tale has resonated with audiences across the globe; the comic has been translated into 10 languages and also scored an Eisner nomination for Best New Series in 2020.