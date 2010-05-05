Halo: Reach multiplayer strategy guide

The Halo: Reach multiplayer beta has finally begun in earnest, and the servers will be full of carnage till May 19. We’ve spent some time killing and being killed and have developed strategies to help you get the most out of your all too brief time with the beta. We’ll be updating this page as new maps and modes are revealed. And if you have any multiplayer strategies of your own, please share them in the comments below!
Armor Powers
Armor powers are like classes, you choose one every time you spawn. By default, armor powers are mapped toLB(effectively replacing Equipment from Halo 3) and give you one of the following special abilities.
Note: in team objective games, activating an armor power causes you to drop the item you’re carrying (CTF, Oddball). In free-for-all Headhunter matches, you hang onto your skulls when you activate your armor power.
Loadout: Guard
The Armor Lock power makes you invincible, but also immobile, for a short period of time. When you release the armor lock, a burst of energy knocks back any nearby enemies.
Best match types: CTF (defense), Stockpile (defense)
Most compatible weapons:Gravity hammer, focus rifle, grenade launcher
Above: The cloaked guy thinks he's gonna get an easy assassination
Above: WRONG, NOOB! Armor Lock deals MASSIVE DAMAGE when released!
Loadout: Scout
Scout gives you the ability to sprint using LB. The burst of speed helps you cover distance faster, and makes you harder to hit.
Best match types: Headhunter, Stockpile (offense), Crazy King, Oddball
Most compatible weapons:Energy sword, gravity hammer
Above: The fast-running power ofScout is more Gallipoli than Chariots of Fire
Loadout: Airborn
The benefits of a jetpack are obvious, and the Airborn loadout is the most immediately gratifying. The jetpack is particularly essential for getting around quickly on the Sword Base map, or for jetting from hill to hill in Crazy King. But really, it’s the only class to choose when you simply must get across the map as directly as possible.
Best match types: Any, really, but especially Headhunter, Stockpile and Crazy King
Most compatible weapons:Plasma/rocket launchers, needler rifle
Above: Might as well paint a giant bullseye on your ass
Loadout: Stalker
Use cloaking to turn your Spartan invisible, as when playing the Arbiter in Halo 2. Stalkers are particularly deadly with theenergy sword, and also have an easier time getting assassinations. Another great Stalker tactic is sniping: you can move to exposed positions without drawing fire, pop off a few quick headshots, and vanish back into the ether.
Best match types: Stockpile (offense), CTF (offense), Slayer
Most compatible weapons:Energy sword, shotty, DMR or sniper rifle, assassinations
Above: Not to be used for sneaking into the ladies' room
Next page: New match types demystified