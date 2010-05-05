Halo: Reach multiplayer strategy guide

The Halo: Reach multiplayer beta has finally begun in earnest, and the servers will be full of carnage till May 19. We’ve spent some time killing and being killed and have developed strategies to help you get the most out of your all too brief time with the beta. We’ll be updating this page as new maps and modes are revealed. And if you have any multiplayer strategies of your own, please share them in the comments below!

Armor Powers

Armor powers are like classes, you choose one every time you spawn. By default, armor powers are mapped toLB(effectively replacing Equipment from Halo 3) and give you one of the following special abilities.

Note: in team objective games, activating an armor power causes you to drop the item you’re carrying (CTF, Oddball). In free-for-all Headhunter matches, you hang onto your skulls when you activate your armor power.

Loadout: Guard

The Armor Lock power makes you invincible, but also immobile, for a short period of time. When you release the armor lock, a burst of energy knocks back any nearby enemies.

Best match types: CTF (defense), Stockpile (defense)

Most compatible weapons:Gravity hammer, focus rifle, grenade launcher



Above: The cloaked guy thinks he's gonna get an easy assassination



Above: WRONG, NOOB! Armor Lock deals MASSIVE DAMAGE when released!

Loadout: Scout

Scout gives you the ability to sprint using LB. The burst of speed helps you cover distance faster, and makes you harder to hit.

Best match types: Headhunter, Stockpile (offense), Crazy King, Oddball

Most compatible weapons:Energy sword, gravity hammer



Above: The fast-running power ofScout is more Gallipoli than Chariots of Fire

Loadout: Airborn

The benefits of a jetpack are obvious, and the Airborn loadout is the most immediately gratifying. The jetpack is particularly essential for getting around quickly on the Sword Base map, or for jetting from hill to hill in Crazy King. But really, it’s the only class to choose when you simply must get across the map as directly as possible.

Best match types: Any, really, but especially Headhunter, Stockpile and Crazy King

Most compatible weapons:Plasma/rocket launchers, needler rifle



Above: Might as well paint a giant bullseye on your ass

Loadout: Stalker

Use cloaking to turn your Spartan invisible, as when playing the Arbiter in Halo 2. Stalkers are particularly deadly with theenergy sword, and also have an easier time getting assassinations. Another great Stalker tactic is sniping: you can move to exposed positions without drawing fire, pop off a few quick headshots, and vanish back into the ether.

Best match types: Stockpile (offense), CTF (offense), Slayer

Most compatible weapons:Energy sword, shotty, DMR or sniper rifle, assassinations



Above: Not to be used for sneaking into the ladies' room

