Halo Infinite's battle pass will cost $10

Halo Infinite's multiplayer battle pass has been explained in detail by 343 Industries, which has confirmed that it will cost $10 per season.

In an interview with IGN, Halo Infinite's head of design Jerry Hook and lead progression designer Chris Blohm spoke in detail about how the game's battle pass works. Early on in the conversation, the duo explained the thinking behind the decision to make the game's battle pass a permanent thing that never expires, and in doing so confirmed its price.

Blohm said it would be "ludicrous" for 343 to expect people to play only Halo Infinite. That truth, combined with an awareness of the unhealthy habits certain battle passes can encourage, is what led the team to decide on permanent battle passes as a way to avoid player burnout. Blohm said they want players to "feel healthy and come back because they're excited to" and not because they feel pressured to complete expiring content. "We wanted to be able to say, 'Hey, look, when you put 10 bucks in, you keep that 10 bucks,'" added Hook.

While Halo Infinite's battle passes never expire, you'll only be able to have one active at a time. However, you can switch between progressing through them whenever you want without restriction. Roughly every quarter of each battle pass will have a Legendary cosmetic, which will either be related to a character's story or a customization item with special attributes.

Remember that impressive Samurai armor from June's multiplayer trailer? 343 also confirmed to IGN that the armor set will be one of many non-canon items you can earn from Halo Infinite's recurring The Fracture event, which will give players the chance to earn over-the-top rewards that don't otherwise make sense in the Halo world.

