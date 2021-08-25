Halo Infinite Xbox Series X has already fallen prey to scalpers

The Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console is already being re-sold at significantly above retail price.

Twitter user @roboplato shared a screenshot of a number of eBay listings selling the newly-announced console for upwards of $1,000. In the UK, listings top out at just under £900 (around $1,200). The tweet came just over two hours after the limited edition console was announced during this evening's Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase.

pic.twitter.com/aJmL6MYulJAugust 25, 2021 See more

Those listings are way more than the console's RRP, which Microsoft lists at $549.99. Even more bizarre is the fact that the sellers don't even have their hands on the console yet, as it's not set to launch until November 15. The re-selling market comes as little surprise, however - a limited-edition version attached to one of Xbox's biggest franchises was always likely to attract attention. Add to that a global chip shortage meaning that neither Microsoft nor Sony has managed to keep up with demand for their new-gen consoles, and with scalpers targeting new drops on a regular basis, it was never going to be easy to secure the new Xbox Series X edition at a fair price.

The new Xbox Series X wasn't the only Halo-related announcement at Opening Night Live - that console comes with an Xbox Elite Wireless controller styled after Master Chief's armour. More importantly, however, we finally got a Halo Infinite release date after nearly a year of waiting - the series will return on December 8.

You can try and grab your own Halo Infinite Xbox Series X pre-order right here.