Halloween Kills: Michael Myers returns in this deadly exclusive image

Halloween Kills promises to bring back Michael Myers – and we should all be worried. "It's about the creation of fear," director David Gordon Green says of the Halloween sequel, which will not only bring back Myers and Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie but also other characters the Shape terrorised in the 1978 original.

"It's one thing to be afraid of the Bogey Man," he continues, "to have someone who might be in the closet, under the bed, creeping around your house... But we wanted to explore next was confusion, misinformation, and paranoia. What happens when fear goes viral? You can’t just stick your head under the covers any more.”

Green also spoke about what to expect from Halloween Kills, telling Total Film the sequel will be less personal than its predecessor, but much more action-packed as it takes place immediately after the last movie.

"When we made the last one we wanted to find a way for someone who’s never seen the original to get up to speed with the story," he says. "But this one gets right to the action. It’s very aggressive. It’s more efficient. We wanted it to be an explosive middle before things get streamlined and personal again."

Halloween Kills is scheduled to open on October 15.

