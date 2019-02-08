Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is using James Gunn’s script – but it sounds like he won't be returning to direct

He may not return to direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3 – he was fired last year due to some questionable tweets from 2008 – but James Gunn’s presence will still be keenly felt in the cosmic threequel. That’s because, as Chris Pratt confirms, his script is still attached to the project, which will still be brought to the big screen whenever Marvel decides to start production.

Speaking to MTV News, star (and Star-Lord) Chris Pratt has, for the first time, addressed using James Gunn’s script for Guardians 3, describing it as “Off the chain. It’s so good.”

Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) confirms #Guardians3 is moving forward without director James Gunn but working off Gunn's script pic.twitter.com/vjg3ZPzaNr7 February 2019

But, despite its supposed quality – it has apparently made people quite emotional – it’s still a bittersweet opportunity for Pratt and the rest of the cast and crew to take it forward without Gunn. The director, who helmed both Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy 2, still carries a great deal of respect within MCU circles, and that is reflected in Pratt’s words.

“I’m loyal to James and I love him so much,” Pratt says, before focusing on the mission at hand, “and we’re gonna deliver the movie and we’re gonna give the fans what they deserve. And I think it’s in the nature of the Guardians of the Galaxy to come together and get the job done.”

With Pratt also confirming the interviewer’s thoughts that it’s a case of “it’s not if, it’s when” Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is added to the Marvel slate, the race is on to parachute in a replacement for Gunn, a man who was so integral to nailing the tone and playfulness of the franchise so far.

Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok, won’t be the guy, though. He recently spoke on the topic at the TCAs (via Deadline) and ruled himself out, saying: “For me, those are James [Gunn]’s films. Going into something like that with his stamp all over his films, would be like going into someone’s house and saying ‘Hey, I’m your new dad, and this is how we make peanut butter sandwiches now.’ It feels kind of awkward.”

Might I suggest a Mr. J Gunn? I hear he’s available.