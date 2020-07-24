GTA Online's "biggest ever update" is coming later this year with a new Heist

GTA Online is getting its "biggest ever update" later this year, and it's going to include another new Heist.

Rockstar Games diverted from its typical week-by-week GTA Online patch notes schedule to share a look ahead at its future plans for the game. The company also confirmed that the update will include its "latest take on Heists in an entirely new location", though the details stop there for now.

GTA Online has had some pretty massive updates in the past, including most recently the long-awaited opening of the Casino . The arrival of the Casino added new player housing, new customization options, new missions, and a new multi-faceted Heist of its own. Rockstar Games is already pledging that there will be even more stuff in the update coming later this year, whatever it happens to include besides the Heist.

Rockstar previously confirmed that GTA Online will be free for PS5 owners throughout the console's first three months, and the console is due to come out in time for the holidays this year. There's a good chance this big update will help get the online game (which first came out for PS3 and Xbox 360) ready for the new generation.

Before then, Rockstar is planning to roll out a summer update that will offer "a fun mix of diverse new content from the game’s massive array of experiences to enjoy". GTA Online has a truly dizzying array of activities at this point, and it sounds like this summer update will give you a new way to sample many of them.