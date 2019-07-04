GTA Online Independence Day 2019: Fourth of July week bonuses and discounts are now live

The wait and anticipation are finally over, as details of the annual GTA Online Independence Day event have now been confirmed on the Rockstar Newswire. Prepare yourself for some seriously patriotic items streaking a red, white, and blue trail into GTA Online to celebrate American independence and the Fourth of July week. From Star Spangled monster trucks to barrages of fireworks, there's sure to be something in the GTA Online Independence Day event that takes your fancy, so read on to see everything the Fourth of July has in store.

When is the GTA Online Independence Day event

The GTA Online Independence Day event has now started, with it fittingly initiating on the Fourth of July. The bonuses and discounts will be available until Wednesday July 10, which means you have the best part of a week to collect any promo items and rack up some extra GTA$ to boost your virtual bank account.

What items will be available during the GTA Online Independence Day event

As Rockstar says in their announcement, "You can’t spell freedom without free." Make sure you play GTA Online before the event ends on July 10 and you'll receive the Canis USA Tee and the Patriot Beer Hat for free - both of which are pictured above.

To continue the theme, you can get 40% off the following limited availability GTA Online Independence Day items, so if you're looking to add a Stars and Stripes emblazoned monster truck (Vapid Liberator), roadcruiser motorcycle (Western Sovereign), or something else equally patriotic then choose from the list below:

Vapid Liberator

Western Sovereign

The Musket

Firework Launcher and Firework Ammo

Mk II Weapon Independence Day Liveries

Mobile Operations Center Independence Day Liveries

Star Spangled Banner Horns

Patriotic Tire Smoke

Independence Day Clothing, Masks and Outfits

Independence Day Haircuts

As well as those GTA Online Independence Day items, you can also got a cool 75% discount on all ammunition to stock up your arsenal, plus a 40% reduction on the following vehicles, facilities, renovations, and more:

Armored Boxville

Nagasaki Blazer Aqua

JoBuilt Phantom Wedge

Ramp Buggy

Coil Rocket Voltic

Imponte Ruiner 2000

Karin Technical Aqua

MTL Wastelander

Mammoth Tula

Atomic Blimp

Vapid Festival Bus

Declasse Scramjet

Benefactor Schlagen GT

Mammoth Patriot

Mobile Operations Center Cabs, Renovations and Add-ons

Mammoth Avenger, Renovations & Add-ons

Benefactor Terrorbyte

Yachts

Facilities

Hangars

Executive Offices

Special Cargo Warehouses

Bunkers

Biker Clubhouses

Biker Businesses

Nightclubs & Renovations

Nightclub Garages

Finally, there are some big opportunities to earn bonus GTA$ by taking part in specific events. You'll get a whopping triple GTA$ for any Smugglers Sell Missions you complete during the Fourth of July week, while double GTA$ are available are available for all Gunrunning Sell Missions and Special Cargo Sell Missions. For MC Presidents, all Biker Sell Missions are paying out double GTA$, so there are many ways for you to build up a decent cash reserve. For those looking to rank up, there are also double rewards for playing any Client Jobs or the Missile Base Series, whereas passive systems such as Gunrunning Research and Nightclub Income will be running at double the normal speed.

Whatever your plans are, make sure to check out the GTA Online Independence Day event before July 10 so you don't miss out on any of these great deals.

