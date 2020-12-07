Gran Turismo 7 seems to have been delayed

It looks like Gran Turismo 7 has been delayed.

A new PlayStation advertisement seems to confirm that the highly anticipated PS5 title won't be coming in the first half of 2021 as expected.

The ad, which released early November in preparation for the launch of the PS5, shows off a bunch of new exclusive titles that will be coming to the next-gen console in the near future. Included in that trailer included footage for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Demon's Souls, and Gran Turismo 7.

Noticeable in the ad is white text which confirms the release dates and release windows for the upcoming PS5 games. But someone with a keen eye has noticed something different since the trailer released, and has posted the comparisons to what they think may be edited footage to Resetera.

Originally, Gran Turismo 7 had an anticipated release window of the first half of 2021, however, the new, edited footage now says, "Grand Turismo 7: In development for PlayStation," suggesting that the driving game has been pushed back further.

It looks like we won't be playing Gran Turismo 7 early 2021 as previously scheduled, however, it's important to note that PlayStation has yet to confirm the delay or announce a new release date, so we'll keep you updated.

