Godzilla vs. Kong release date delayed again in the US

Godzilla vs. Kong has been delayed again in the US – but not for long.
The movie will now debut in cinemas and on HBO Max on March 31 in North America, while its international release date remains unchanged for a week earlier on March 26. It's already been delayed once, with an original release date planned for November 2020.
The first official trailer recently dropped, hinting at all manner of destruction at the hands (paws? claws?) of Godzilla, Kong and maybe even another villain. Whatever happens, "one will fall" – thanks to the poster and the trailer, that much we know for certain.
Directed by Adam Wingard, the movie’s all-star cast includes Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, Big Little Lies’ Alexander Skarsgård, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s Bryan Tyree Henry.
Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth installment in the MonsterVerse from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures, which began in 2014 with a reboot of Godzilla and was followed by Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. This is the first time the titans have crossed paths, though.
Although Warner Bros. did not give a reason for this slightly delayed release date, the studio did confirm that James Wan's Malignant will hit the big (and small) screen on September 10. The horror-thriller from the director of Aquaman stars Peaky Blinders' Annabelle Wallis and Supernatural's Jake Abel.
